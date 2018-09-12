5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around the Aylesbury area

1 Military

Meet the Tommies, Chiltern Open Air Museum, Chalfont St Giles, 10am - 5pm Saturday September 15 and Sunday September 16

World War I soldier re-enactors explain what life was like for them and show off a replica Airco DH2 single seat fighter plane. Visit the museum’s World War Two Nissen hut and a fully furnished 1940s prefab house, used in the television series Call The Midwife. Entrance £10.50 adults, £6.50 children aged four to 16, concessions and family tickets also available. Further information from 01494 871117 or online:

www.coam.org.uk

2 Heritage

Halton Heritage Day, Halton House, The Officers’ Mess, RAF Halton, Wendover, 10am - 4pm Sunday September 16

A rare opportunity to see the interior of this historic house, built by Alfred de Rothschild in 1883, a lasting reminder of Victorian decorative taste. The house has been used extensively as a location for filming including James Bond ‘The World Is Not Enough’, The King’s Speech and The Queen. In addition to the house, other places open to the public on this special day are the Trenchard Museum (where more can be learnt about the history of the RAF station and the apprentice scheme), the James McCudden Flight Heritage Centre, the reconstructed trenches and St George’s Chapel. Transport will be provided between Halton House and the other venues.

www.haltonhouse.org.uk

3 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Guitarist John Breese performs a pleasing selection of favourites from the standard classical repertoire as well as lesser known contemporary works by Vincent Lindsey-Clark, John’s distinguished teacher, and Nikita Koshkin. A CD is hoped to be available for purchase. Admission £5, 18 and under free. The payment desk is open from 12.15pm.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4 Music

Cantlos, St Laurence Room, Market Square, Winslow, 6.30pm Saturday September 15

Ever popular song duo Cantlos perform their favourite songs from the British Isles and Ireland. Refreshments will be in the very capable hands of Winslow Earlybirds WI. Cantlos, who take their name from the last month in the ancient Celtic calendar, are Kirsty Morris Selley on clarsach (Celtic harp), bodhran and vocals; and Great Horwood resident James McCafferty on cittern, guitar, dulcimer, melodon and vocals. Their performances are a rich harvest of traditional songs and the duo has attracted a strong following from audiences delighted to hear once more the almost forgotten folk songs of these islands. Doors open and refreshments are served from 6.30pm, the concert begins at 7pm, and refreshments will also be available during the interval. Advance tickets £5 from the Tourist Information Centre in the Old Gaol, Buckingham. Tickets on the door (cash only) are £8. Enquires to 07974 949996 or email:

tickets@cantlos.com

5 Cinema

The Lost Boys, Open Air Cinema, Stowe, 6.30pm Friday September 14

There will be a licensed bar and food option on site. Gates open 6.30pm, the film starts at about 8pm. General parking is free.

www.thelostcinema.co.uk

