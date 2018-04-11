5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area.

1 Genealogy

Buckinghamshire Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday

Members and non members are welcome at the monthly meeting. Doors open at 2pm for research advice and chat with the talk beginning at 2.30pm. This month’s talk is King of the Woods. Many Bucks men earned their living by cutting and shaping timber for the chair makers in the Chiltern woodlands. The inimitable Stuart King, owner of a furniture firm and renowned raconteur, tells the story of these ‘bodgers’ and their life among the trees, working for the Wycombe furniture makers. Entrance for BGS members is free, non members £1. Refreshments are available following the talk, for a small charge.

www.bucksgs.org.uk

2 Ballet

The Little Mermaid, Milton Keynes Theatre, 7.30pm Tuesday April 17 through to Saturday April 21

Northern Ballet bring another innovative tale to the stage with a performance of Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy story. Telling the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love. Tickets £14.90 to £40.90. Box office 0844 871 7652.

www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

3 History

The Silver Caesars: A Renaissance Mystery, Waddesdon Manor, opens Wednesday April 18 through to July 22 (Wednesdays to Sundays)

For the first time in more than 150 years some of the most extraordinary and enigmatic treasures of the Renaissance, a set of 12 European silver gilt standing cups, known as the Aldobrandini Tazze, will be reunited and displayed together at Waddesdon Manor. The table ornaments celebrate the Twelve Caesars, notorious rulers of ancient Rome.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Theatre

The Wardrobe, Bernard Hall, Cuddington, 7pm now through to Saturday April 14 with additional 2.30pm performance on Saturday

Cuddington Youth Drama step onto stage to bring to life Sam Holcroft’s play exploring British history in a unique and revealing way. Appealing to young and old, the play explains how our country was shaped and how connected we are with our past. Set within a Tudor wardrobe, scenes range from the bed chamber of Elizabeth of York (1485) to the home of a Royalist in the English Civil War (1644), from a Liverpool worker’s cottage in the Industrial Revolution (1827) to an auction house during World War One (1916). The play time travels right up to 2018 to make it relevant to today’s audiences and explores both conflict between characters as well as the wider historical context. Suitable for children eight years plus. Tickets £10 adults, £5 children and £20 for a family of four. Can be purchased in advance from:

www.cuddingtonvillage.com

5Music

Music at Lunchtime, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Oliver Nelson, violin, (pictured left in circle) and Vasilis Rakitzis, piano, present a programme including Schubert’s A minor Sonata, Vaughan Williams’ rapturously beautiful A Lark Ascending and the last of Brahms’ great sonatas, the D minor. Admission £4, free to 18 and under, includes programme handout.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk