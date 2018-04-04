5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Aylesbury this week

1 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Maite Aguirre (pictured, circle), a versatile prize winning Spanish pianist and conductor, now based in London, has toured all over Spain, France, Germany, Italy and Norway and has played in all the prestigious London venues. Her programme, called Debussy’s Spain, Inspiration, Friendship and Collaboration, was sparked by the composer’s centenary. Albeniz and Falla are the others adding to the dazzling musical palette. Brilliant playing with a truly authentic touch. Admission £4, free for 18s and under.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

2 Theatre

Godspell, Oxford Playhouse, today (Wednesday) through to Saturday April 7

The award winning Musical Youth Company of Oxford return to the Playhouse to present an exciting new production of the ground breaking rock opera Godspell. Based on the Gospel of St Matthew, and featuring music by Stephen Schwartz, Godspell took the theatre world by storm when it opened to rave reviews in 1971. A firm favourite amongst musical lovers, the show dramatises the teachings and last days of Jesus and features a host of high energy hits including Day By Day, By My Side and Save The People. Tickets start from £10. Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

3 School holidays family theatre

George’s Marvellous Medicine, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday April 10 through to Saturday April 14

The fantastical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s popular story is guaranteed to make the Easter school holidays lots of fun as this phizz-whizzing production is a first class show for all the family (pictured above). George’s grandmother is different. Most grandmothers are lovely, kind,helpful old ladies. Not George’s. George’s grandmother likes to gobble up slugs and bugs and is always telling him what to do. But one day, when his parents leave him alone with the grizzly old grunion, George takes his chance and sets about creating a brand new medicine to cure her of her cruelty. Little does he know that his perilous potion will be the start of a rather marvellous adventure. Age guideline 5+. Tickets £10 to £25, discounts available. Box office 01865 305305 or book online:

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

4 School holidays family theatre

Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley, State Music Room, Stowe, 11am, 1pm and 3pm Thursday April 12

A brand new children’s theatre show. Open a book and discover a world where anything is possible. Be sure to pack your imagination and join an unforgettable journey to Moomin Valley where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful. Ticket price £8.50, family of four £30. Suitable for ages four to seven years. Running time one hour. Box office 01280 825710 or book online:

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

5 Music

Fiori Musicali presents Mozart with Simon Standage, State Music Room, Stowe, 7.30pm Sunday April 8

Fiori Musicali return to Stowe with one of the great names of music - Simon Standage - renowned for his many recordings of Mozart and Haydn. Book tickets online at:

www.fiori-musicali.com

