5 things to do in and around the Aylesbury area

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the Aylesbury area.

1 Music

Aylesbury Choral Society, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Saturday March 24

St Matthew Passion will be performed by the choral society, accompanied by Aylesbury Sinfonietta, all under the baton of Aylesbury Choral Society musical director Jeff Stewart. Generally considered one of the masterpieces of Western music, the piece was written in 1727 as part of the Lutheran church service on Good Friday and tells the dramatic story of events leading to the crucifixion and burial of Jesus. This is a big work requiring two choirs and two orchestras, a group of soloists and a children’s choir from Piper’s Corner School. The soloists taking part include mezzo soprano Janet Shell, who was formerly head of music at Waddesdon School and a member of the choir before going on to train professionally. Tickets cost £15 and are available online from :

www.aylesburychoral.org.uk

2 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Road, 7pm Monday March 26

The demonstrator for this month’s meeting is Carol Ferris with the theme Wish You Were Here. Tea and coffee is available on arrival, with the main event beginning promptly at 7.30pm. The demonstration lasts for approximately one-and-a-half hours and the arrangements are raffled at the end. There is an entrance fee for non-members, who are very welcome.

www.nafas.org.uk/clubs/aylesbury-flower-club

3 Gardening lecture

The Tradescants, Plant Collectors and Gardeners of the early 17th century, Monks Risborough C of E Primary School, Peters Lane, 7.30pm tonight (Wednesday)

Gardening historian Joanne Kidd is the speaker. Entry £8 includes a glass of wine or soft drink. Tickets available from Sally’s Sewing Box in Duke Street, Princes Risborough or online from:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/st-dunstans-church

4 Music

Carole King and James Taylor Story, Thame Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame, 7.45pm Friday March 23

This exciting show tells the stories behind the two great legends of the American music scene. Presented by Night Owl Shows the show is delivered with integrity and passion. Experience an incredible journey through the career of the six time Grammy Award winner and 20 time platinum hit maker Carole King and five time Grammy award winner and American folk legend James Taylor. There will be passionate renditions of Fire and Rain, I Feel The Earth Move, Natural Woman and You’ve Got A Friend. Enjoy a trip down memory lane. Tickets £12 from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

5 Theatre

No Petticoats Here, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday March 23

Marking the centenary of the Women’s Vote, singer, songwriter and musician Louise Jordan (pictured above) tells the stories of inspirational women who supported the war effort during World War One. From the woman who dressed as a soldier on the Western Front to the women football players banned by the FA. Tickets £13.50, concessions £11.50. Box office 01296 424332:

www.qpc.org

