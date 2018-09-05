5 things to do in and around Aylesbury this week

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Aylesbury this week

1 Music

Music at Lunchtime, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thurday)

The lunchtime concerts return after a summer break with the Lipatti Piano Quartet. Amy Tress, violin; Jenny Lewisohn, viola; Auriol Evans, cello; and Gamal Khamis, piano; formed their prizewinning ensemble in 2013. The programme includes two of the greatest of all piano quartets, the sublime Mozart E flat and the dramatic Brahms C minor, plus the short 2012 Piano Quartet by the Welsh composer and pianist Huw Watkins. There will be a brief interval, patrons are advised to allow 80 minutes for the concert. Admission £5, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

2 Heritage Open Days

Various locations, Aylesbury, Saturday September 8 and Sunday September 9

A chance to see inside some of the town’s most fascinating buildings.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

3 History

Tudor Fayre, Bucks County Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury, 11am - 4pm,

Sunday September 9

The history of the Tudors is brought to life by Aylesbury Town Council entirely free of charge, as part of the Heritage Open Days weekend. Meet Henry VIII (pictured above by Steve Cook) and his second queen, Anne Boleyn, as they wander the grounds to be entertained by their comical court jester. There will be a host of historical performers to meet - the skinner, whose knowledge and skill ensured the common Tudor folk were fed and clothed; a gamesman showcasing a variety of traditional games to try; a wood turner with a pedal-powered pole lathe to show how technology and innovation assisted in production methods; plus archers, swordsmen, singers, dancers and Leonardo Da Vinci’s entourage.

www.heritageopendays.org.uk

4 Canal

Waterside Festival, at the canal basin in Aylesbury town centre, 11am - 6.30pm,

Saturday September 8

This new and exciting festival celebrates Aylesbury’s 200-year-old canal history. There will be a vibrant mixture of stalls, activities and treats. And there will be a chance to indulge your senses with a continental market of over 30 stalls, a floating market, live music, theatre and choir performances, canal boat trips, street entertainment, canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding, a pieces-of-eight treasure hunt, arts and crafts, food tasters and plenty of refreshments.

www.watersidefestival.org

5 Family history

Buckinghamshire Genealogical Society, South court Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm,

Saturday September 8

The next meeting is entitled The Police Gazette. The publication, also known as the Hue and Cry, gave news of the latest crimes, their perpetrators and victims and even, at times, deserters from the armed forces. It often had good pen drawings of those involved. Richard Heaton shows examples of the items it holds and explains how to find them. Doors open for research at 2pm, the talk begins at 2.45pm. Non members welcome for £1. Refreshments at the end for a small charge.