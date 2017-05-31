Thame bounce back in style as Brickhill are thrashed

Thame Town demonstrated the perfect way to bounce back from a disappointing result by hammering Great Brickhill by nine wickets in HCPL Division Two.

Coming into this game on the back of successive defeats, Thame were put into bowl first and after the Brickhill innings showed early promise through Mark Nelson’s quickfire 56, they dominated proceedings.

Nelson was one of three victims for Hassam Mushtaq while Andy Russell returned outstanding figures of 10 overs, 3-14, as Brickhill were dismantled for just 143.

Any thoughts of a nervy chase were immediately set aside by Thame’s openers Callum Russell and Will Sutcliffe. Russell, on his league debut, showed great timing and placement, making 52 before he was the only Thame wicket to fall, as they raced on to 113-1.

Sutcliffe boomed five huge sixes in his powerful 78 not out from just 61 balls as Thame cruised to victory in 23 overs.

They will look to build on this momentum when they make the long journey to Shipton this Saturday.

It was not such good news for Thame IIs who were beaten at leaders Minster Lovell.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Thame got off to a promising start, with openers Chris Jeffcock and Matt Furness taking wickets.

Despite excellent bowling from George Patey (4-66) and Matt Ridgway (2-37), having wickets in hand meant that Minster Lovell could accelerate to 235 from their 53 overs.

In response, Thame never really got going, with only James Nielsen (39) managing to reach a respectable score and the side bowled out for 93.

The 2nd XI are at home to Shipton-under-Wychwood IIs on Saturday.

Thame IIIs lost away to Tiddington IIIs in a close and competitive match.

Asked to bat first, Thame posted 151 thanks largely to Ian Chappell (39) and Guy Holmes (66) in blustery conditions.

In reply, Tiddington got off to a flyer scoring 50 in eight overs before being pegged back to 80-6 with Pete Tervet taking 4-45 and Vim Desai 3-41. However, the hosts stuck to their task and snatched victory with two wickets to spare and only two overs left.

The 3rd XI face Challow & Childrey at Lord Williams’s Upper School this Saturday.

On Sunday, Thame hosted Fulwood & Broughton CC from Preston at Church Meadow.

F&B amassed 191 in 35 overs. There were wickets for Chris Penny (4-38), Lewis Ludlam and Tynan Crockett, plus Racquets-own Simon Martin and Adam Phippen.

Thame’s chase was led by Harry Thomas and Callum Guest, who made 46. There were good contributions from Ben Griffiths and Matt Swain.

Thomas was out in the last over for 73 as Thame fell just four short in a gripping finish.