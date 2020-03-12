Lisnagar Oscar produces an upset to give Curtis an overdue winner at Cheltenham

Lisnagar Oscar and Adam Wedge on their way to winning the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle
Fourteen weeks after giving birth to a daughter, Rebecca Curtis scored her first Festival success since 2015 when the 50/1 chance Lisnagar Oscar stormed home in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle. It was her fifth win at The Festival in total.

Ridden by Adam Wedge, for whom it was a first Festival win, seven-year-old Lisnagar Oscar beat 20/1 shot Ronald Pump by two lengths, with 33/1 Bacardys in third.

Curtis said: "He ran a blinder on his last run and I am not sure whatever happened to him at the beginning of the season. We did find a few ulcers and things, so we treated him for that and he was so well at home. I thought 50/1 was a massive price.

"Adam is what I call such a solid, solid jockey. I am delighted for him to get his first Festival winner. He has given the horse a brilliant ride.

"I'm absolutely delighted. I thought he had a big chance today; I didn't think he would beat [2019 winner] Paisley Park, but I thought he'd get placed. To see him improve that much - I'm just delighted. I was thinking, 'don't get caught, don't get caught.' He took a nice pull all the way and I thought they went a good gallop.

"It's a time when I need it; I'm trying to rebuild the yard. I've had four winners here before, but it's been five years, so it's just great to win another one."