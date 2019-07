Spending in the Premier League looks set to go through the roof this again summer, with the elite sides once again splashing the cash to boost their chances of success.

Here's how much every club to ever appear in the competition has spent bringing players into the division, since its very beginning back in 1992...

1.9 million

2.6 million

3.5 million

5.7 million

7.8 million

14.5 million

27.2 million

27.4 million

29.3 million