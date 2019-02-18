Pictures show the day Bobby Robson's England came to town for a match against Aylesbury United

A favour struck between one of Aylesbury United's directors and legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson saw England rather inexplicably come to the Southern League Ducks as their last warm-up game before the 1988 European Championships. And England squad featuring the likes of Gary Lineker, John Barnes, Peter Shilton, David Seaman, Chris Waddle, Peter Beardsley and Bryan Robson beat Aylesbury United 7-0 on the hallowed turf at the now derelict and abandoned Buckingham Road stadium. As it transpired, Robson’s ploy didn’t have much of an impact as England went on to lose every single game they played at Euro 1988 coming back with their tails between their legs. Aylesbury won the title but spent one season in the Conference before being relegated back down to the seventh tier. Robson may have received criticism for the decision to play a non-league side as a warm-up game for a major tournament - and perhaps rightly so - but Aylesbury will never forget. SEE MORE: Pictures show inside decrepit abandoned Aylesbury football stadium as it sits empty 13 years after club's eviction.

