Green knocked out of FA Vase by Rangers

FA Vase: Thames Rangers 4 Crawley Green 2

Crawley Green bowed out of the FA Vase as they lost 4-2 at Thame Rangers on Saturday.

The visitors had looked bright early on, Tyler Ingham crossing for James Bishop to shoot over.

Mark Bunker made a crucial block to prevent Thame taking the lead, while he then got on the end of Danny Watson’s pass only to blaze off target.

Patrick Buston missed the target from three yards, but Thame had the lead on 26 minutes, Adrian Smith firing past Bart Perdycz.

The hosts were then 2-0 in front as Buston raced away and crossed for Calvin Evans who made no mistake.

Green refused to let their heads drop, bringing on Brandon Carney for the injured Watson, as he had an instant impact.

Good work by Silford found Carney and a quick one-two saw the sub in the clear,then round the keeper to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Evans headed against the bar for Thame, while Perdycz kept out an effort from Rogers.

Chances were being created at both ends, but the turning point came on the hour with a speculative shot by Rogers from the edge of the box somehow ending up in the Crawley net, the ball squirming under Perdycz.

With nothing to lose Green started to push everyone forward, looking for a way back into the game.

Silford and the newly introduced Billy Lobjoit were a constant threat and on 71 minutes Crawley reduced the arrears.

Ingham saw his header from a corner hit the bar, Jack Keating reacting quickest to tap home.

With Crawley now pushing for an equaliser to take the game into extra time, a sliced clearance from Michael Moss only found Evans.

He had time to take aim and curl a shot into the top right hand corner, finishing the game off.

There was no time to come back for Crawley as despite all their efforts, Thame ran down the clock and ended up worthy winners.

On Saturday Crawley Green entertain Biggleswade FC in the league, the third meeting of the two sides in just 18 days.