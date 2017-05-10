Explosive Thame make stunning start to new season as Kanishka stars on debut

An explosive batting performance from Thame 1st XI was enough to see off a spirited Datchet outfit in their first Home Counties Premier League game of the season.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, opener Will Sutcliffe (67) and overseas player, Gami Kanishka, ruthlessly set about the Datchet bowling.

Kanishka went through to a superb hundred on debut before eventually falling for 121, but cameos from the rest of the middle order saw Thame set a club record 347-6.

The Datchet reply was led by captain Gareth Harte who blazed 101 off just 63 balls, but once he fell as one of five victims for Hassam Mushtaq, the chase fell away.

Tight spells from Mike Higgs and Andy Russell ensured that Datchet were bowled out for 242 to give Thame the ideal start to 2017.

Elsewhere, Thame IIs, newly-promoted to Cherwell Division Four, were put into bat by Stokenchurch on a cold day.

After losing two early wickets, runs started to come from Richard Carr (21), followed by a gritty fourth-wicket partnership of 54 between Guy Holmes (27) and Ben Warwick (27).

However, the last six wickets fell for only 38 in the face of good bowling by Maddock (5-29), leaving the total at just 138.

In reply, Thame were encouraged by two early wickets to John Phippen but their total never looked big enough and, with Maddock (69) again their tormentor, Stokenchurch reached 140-4 in 32 overs.

Thame IIs travel to Witney Mills this Saturday.

The IIIs kicked off the season at Lord Williams’s Upper School against Kimble IIs.

Winning the toss, Thame opted to bowl and this proved a good decision with Vimal Desai taking three quick wickets.

Kimble rallied but then continued to lose wickets, ending on 156 all out on a difficult pitch. Lewis Ludlam, Ed Mather and Danny Thompson took two wickets each, with a run out finishing the innings.

Thame started poorly, losing two wickets early. As wickets continued to fall, and runs coming at a slow pace, only Matt Swain (12) and Lewis Ludlam (11) made double figures.

Thame knuckled down for the draw with gutsy knocks from Vimal and Mather.

Thame reached 71-8, taking 10 points for the draw and the bowling performance.