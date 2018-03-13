Zumbathon in Long Crendon raises thousands for two charities

Around 100 people have had fun at a Zumba fundraiser which has raised thousands for good causes.

The Zumbathon organised by local Zumba instructors Sandra Brooks and Rachel Swift in the Thame area has raised £2,608 for two charities.

The money will be split between The Porch Day Centre for the Homeless in Cowley, Oxford and The Alzheimer’s Society – United Against Dementia.

Sandra and Rachel were joined by five other local Zumba instructors teaching on the day from Haddenham, Aylesbury and Oxford, with the Zumbathon being held at Long Crendon School on Saturday, March 10.

Sandra said: “It was an amazing morning with so many people giving up their time to participate. We were also overwhelmed by the generosity of our class members and also so many local businesses when it came to providing raffle prizes.

“It is an annual event that we have now been running for over seven years and we are over the moon to be raising such a substantial amount of money for two charities.

“The event was not only supported by local people, but also businesses and we would particularly like to thank Waitrose, Co-Op and Trek Food Bars for providing refreshments.”