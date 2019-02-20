Youth in Thame win support from music in the Park

Young people in Thame are the latest to benefit from funds raised by the popular Music in the Park event.

Thame Youth Café has been awarded funds to buy computer gaming equipment needed as more and more youngsters enjoy the facilities offered.

Music in the Park has donated £430 to Thame Youth Café for the purchase of a Nintendo Switch gaming console, a game and two additional controllers.

The success of Thame Youth Café, which has an average attendance of 55 young people and regularly attracts 70, meant that it was in need of the additional equipment to enable more of its visitors to participate in the fun.

The Thame Youth Café is held in Christchurch Methodist Church on Upper High Street.

Youth Café manager, Nick Francis, said: “The Youth Café is very popular and we aim to provide every visitor with an absorbing and interesting experience. The new gaming equipment will help us serve more young people.”

Unlike traditional youth clubs, the Youth Café concept is not solely about entertaining young people but rather to provide a safe place for them to gather and, through leisure activities, bring about real transformation by promoting values and personal development to enable them to reach their full potential, both as individuals and within the community.

There are different activities each week from cooking and mindfulness drawing to a graffiti wall and science experiments. It runs two Youth Cafés, one for 11 to 14 years and one for 14 to 16 years.

Music in the Park chair, Chris Fram, said: “Music in the Park is dedicated to supporting good causes in the local community. Thame Youth Café is a marvellous example of a charity that provides an invaluable service to the youth of Thame and we are delighted to support it again this year, following on from our previous donation in 2016.”

Music in the Park, the annual, one-day, family-oriented performing arts festival that takes place in Elms Park, Thame, is on Sunday, May 5. The festival will be the ninth. and is a not-for-profit organisation run by an enthusiastic band of volunteers. All proceeds from the event are invested in the local community.

Visit https://thameyouthcafe.org.uk and for more on the festival visit https://www.musicinthepark.org.uk/