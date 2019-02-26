Young talent in spotlight at Music in the Park at Thame

The young people of Thame and the surrounding area have, yet again, stepped up to the challenge to offer visitors to Music in the Park a packed programme of talent.

Music in the Park is committed to providing a platform for young talent in the area and is delighted that more youngsters than ever will be performing at this year’s event on May 5 at Elms Park.

As a result, the time set aside for the youth programme, which takes place on the Acoustic Stage, has been extended this year.

The first session starts at 11.40am and runs through to 1pm and features a guitar ensemble as well as a range of solo performers.

Then at 3pm there will be ‘Youth Rocks’, a rock band made up of 10 and 11-year- olds, who will be performing ‘Sweet Child Of Mine’. This will be followed by more soloists, including Isaac Forward, aged 10, who is currently starring on stage at The Playhouse Theatre, London.

Local guitar, ukulele and drum teacher John Reid-Hansen, who is coordinating the programme, said: “These children, aged 10 to 16, aren’t just our future, they are already an integral part of our current music scene and are having a tremendous impact on live music in Thame.

“So do come along and check out the youth of Thame on the Acoustic Stage.”

For more details about the event visit www.musicinthepark.org.uk