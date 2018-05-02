Young performers open day of entertainment at Music in the Park in Thame

Young performers will take centre stage at this year’s Music in the Park, held over the bank holiday weekend.

The popular event at Elms Park in Thame will see a host of artists entertain across three stages on Sunday, May 6, to huge audiences.

Starting at noon on the ASM Acoustic Stage, young performers aged 16 and under - who have been curated by well-known local music tutor and performer John Reid-Hansen - will have an hour to showcase their talents.

Visitors can enjoy solo guitar performances from Bradley Baker, Jomani Naani, George Boydon, Steven Young, Katie Pollard, Joseph Endicott and Anna Pain.

There will be guitar ensembles from the Crown House School, and pupils from the Griffin House School will perform. Youth hour will conclude with a special performance from vocalist Abigail Feek.

Music in the Park chair Chris Fram said: “Music in the Park has always been committed to providing a platform for talented local performers, especially young artists. This year, we’re delighted to be able to incorporate a special ‘Youth Hour’ into the programme. This is in addition of course to the many local artists performing in bands, choirs and dance groups in the rest of the day’s programme across three stages.”

Among the acts appearing this year will be the Bootleg Bee Gees, Memphis Rattlesnakes and Billy Watman, with local groups Stagecoach Thame and Thame Pop Choir giving performances.

You can buy tickets at Thame Town Hall, Wally’s Toy Shop, Vintage and Modern Guitars and the Falcon pub. A full programme can be found at www.musicinthepark.org.uk and visit http://www.facebook.com/MusicInTheParkThame