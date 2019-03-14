Young carers in Thame win support from the Masons

A young carers co-ordinator in Thame has thanked the Masons for their support - and is now preparing for a skydive to boost the funds raised.

There are more than 200 young carers at Lord Williams’s School aged between 11 and 18 years old, students who have a member of their immediate family with an illness, disability, mental health condition or dependency on alcohol or drugs.

Jane MacKerron, young carers co-ordinator at the school was contacted by Richard White from the Masons who wanted to learn more about them and keen to support them.

At a charity presentation dinner hosted by the Masons in Bicester, Jane was presented with a number of cheques.

From Service and Honour she received a cheque for £400, while Andrew Keech, Officer of the Province, also handed over a cheque for £200.

At another event held at Thame Masonic Centre, Jane was invited by Bert Ingram and Richard White to give a talk on the ways in which support is given to young carers in school. All in all the Masons have donated over £1,000.

Jane said: “The absolute icing on the cake was the Masons – Service and Honour- arranging for 55 of our younger young carers to attend the Dick Wittington pantomime in Oxford. The kids loved it, a rare treat and an amazing end to the term. All the students got hats and a goody bag and couldn’t believe they had been given such a treat.

“The Masons do such amazing work and I feel that they are not recognised enough for their charitable works, we cannot thank them enough!”

Jane said they were always looking for ways to raise money for young carers and has decided to ‘do her bit’.

On Saturday, March 16 she is taking part in a sky dive – jumping in tandem from 15,000 feet.

Jane said: “I have a fear of heights but it only seems fair to put myself out of my comfort zone to recognise the amazing work our young carers do.”

If anyone would like to sponsor her, please follow the link below. Monies raised will go towards funding future trips and supporting young carers with their educational needs in school.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/JaneMacKerron