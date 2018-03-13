Yes Please rock back to Thame with tribute show

The massive hits of the progressive rock band Yes can be heard in Thame this weekend.

Yes Please is a leading tribute to the great rockers, Yes, and are one of a handful of bands worldwide that play this music and win high praise from fans wherever they perform.

Yes Please

You can see them perform at the Thame Players Theatre on Saturday, March 17, with the show starting at 7.45pm.

Enjoy the great hit singles like Owner of a Lonely Heart, Roundabout or Wonderous Stories, or epic masterpieces from Relayer, Fragile, Going for the One, Topographic Oceans, Tormator, Time and a Word, Close to the Edge, The Yes Album or 90125, as Yes Please deliver with energy, emotion and fire.

The band are making their third return to Thame with a new show, so watch for trademark Yes featuring high multi-part vocals, symphonic guitar playing, growling primeval bass, swirling flamboyant keys, percussive alchemy and the odd cape or two!

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are £12. Visit thameplayers.co.uk/ or call the box office on 01844 217228.