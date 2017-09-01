World’s top cyclists to race through Aylesbury Vale as part of Tour of Britain

Some of the world’s top cyclists are racing in Aylesbury Vale next weekend as part of the Tour of Britain.

The penultimate stage of the World Tour level event goes from Hemel Hempstead in Hertfordshire to Cheltenham in Gloucestershire on Saturday September 9, passing through several villages within the Vale.

The stage includes a king of the mountains competition at a well-known local point, Brill Hill.

It begins in Hemel Hempstead at 10.45am and is set to enter Buckinghamshire briefly just before 11am before entering Aylesbury Vale at around 11.15am.

The race will then head through the villages of Long Marston, Bramley, Wingrave, Aston Abbotts, Cublington, Whitchurch, Oving, Pitchcott, Upper Winchendon, Ashendon, Wootton Underwood, Brill and Oakley before heading away from our area towards Gloucestershire.

At Brill Hill, the riders will contest the first of three king of the mountains points.

The 115-mile stage will then finish at around 3pm in Cheltenham.

If you can’t get to the roadside to watch the cyclists you can follow the whole race live on ITV4.

There will also be highlights of every stage in the evening, with the programme on September 9 at 8pm.

The race will feature a host of top British and international riders including Geraint Thomas, Mark Cavendish, Caleb Ewan, Michal Kwiatkowski and Alexander Kristoff.