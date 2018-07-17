Work on your pizza creations at Thame Food Festival

Free pizza workshops will be cooking up some treats at Thame Food Festival.

The latest to join the already packed programme are Bell Kitchens who will be running the workshops using Clementi wood fired pizza ovens, during the event on September 29 and 30 at the Thame Showground.

This will be topped off by several interactive demonstrations from the Clementi team who are coming over from Italy especially for the event to show what these ovens can really do.

Alongside will also be some other demonstrations revealing the many different ways you can cook using one of their intriguingly named products - the Big Green Egg! This is not only a barbecue for grilling steaks and sausages, but a smoker, a roaster and a pizza maker and even a baker.

They will be joined by Farmer Lou - their preferred meat supplier - who will be offering delicious sausage rolls and serving up a storm with their hog roast. So there will be sampling galore!

If the food side of things is not enough to tempt you, then it is worth visiting the Bell Kitchen stand to find out more about their very latest product called Uberstar. This is a dry mix that you add to alcohol to make a cocktail. The simple process is to steep the dry mix with vodka or Bacardi (depending on the cocktail). At the festival the Bell Kitchen team will be using it to mix up a jug with soda or juice and serving small samples in shot glasses. The dry non-alcoholic mix will be available to purchase, take away and make at home.

Lotte Duncan, patron and organiser of Thame Food Festival said: “Building on last year, we wanted to mix up Thame Food Festival even more this year, by extending the event in a variety of different ways.

“The result is going to be so many more different activities, experiences and demonstrations; some of which we are still working on. With so much going on, many will find they want to come for the day or even extend their visit over the weekend to make the most of the event, which is why we are also now offering the option for a two-day ticket for advance bookings.”

www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk