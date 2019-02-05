West Highland white terrier named after Vincent van Gogh found abandoned in a box

West Highland Terrier named after Vincent van Gogh found abandoned on nature reserve

The puppy, thought to be just two months old, was brought into pet charity Blue Cross’s rehoming centre in Lewknor two weeks ago after being found abandoned in a box on Aston Rowant Nature Reserve near Thame with a little food, a dirty toy and some dirty bedding.

Staff examining him found half of his right ear to be missing, leading the team at the centre on London Road to call him Vincent after the famous painter Vincent van Gogh. The dog, which was not microchipped, also had an injured tail.

He was found by a member of the public and brought into the team at Lewknor who sought vet treatment straight away for the puppy as his tail was red and sore and looked like someone may have attempted to dock it.

Laura Smart, Blue Cross Animal Welfare Assistant at Blue Cross Lewknor said: “We named him Vincent as he has lost a chunk of his ear on one side.

“He also has a chunk of his tail missing which looks like it might have been docked or injured somehow. This was red raw so we took him to the vets immediately when he came in. He is now on antibiotics and pain relief and we made sure to keep the area clean.

“He was a little overwhelmed initially and quite thirsty, but it didn’t take long for his sweet, cheeky, playful character to soon shine through.”

Luckily for Vincent he didn’t have to wait long for a new home.

Laura added: “When he came into us here at Blue Cross, being a puppy he went straight into a foster home.

“And he has already found a loving new home with a family who have had the breed before. Sadly their much loved Westie died two years ago at a grand age of 16. They are looking forward to spending their time training Vincent and watching him grow in his new home.

“We’re so happy he has got the happy ending he deserves as with the bitterly cold weather and snow that’s descended on us the story could have had a very different ending.”