Weekend of outdoor cinema is coming to Thame this summer

Two young people from Thame are launching an outdoor cinema event this summer.

Harry King, 22, and Tilly Rand-Bell, 21, are organising a three-day feast of films to be screened at Elms Park during August, with live music, food and drink to create an occasion for the whole family.

The idea was formed when Harry and Tilly enjoyed an outdoor cinema event at Oxford Castle last year and decided to bring the the big screen to Thame.

They have spent the last year planning the event and secured Elms Park for three consecutive evenings, using local businesses wherever possible and also supporting local causes the Red Kite Family Centre and Lord Williams’s School Young Carers.

Harry said: “We think a film should be an experience to share with family and friends, so we have kept the event intimate with live music before and food and drink available all evening. We carefully selected three famous classics which we believe will suit everyone.”

Film-goers will be treated to Slumdog Millionaire on Friday, August 17, Grease on Saturday, August 18 and Back To The Future on Sunday, August 19, with all films starting at 8pm. Gates will open at 6.30pm so there is time to enjoy the live music, grab a drink and find your perfect spot.

Harry, a former student at Lord Williams’s School, runs Exact Cycle, a business which helps people sell their used bicycles, as well having a full time job in marketing.

Tilly studied at Cokethorpe School, Witney, where subjects included media and film. Her lifelong passion for the sea led her to set up her own swimwear brand, Tilia Rose Swim, and she is also studying to become a personal trainer.

Harry added: “We are using our savings to make this event happen, and everything from the planning, to the website, to logistics we have done on our own. We believe with our experience in management and events plus running our own businesses we can create a cinema event Thame can be proud of.

“I thoroughly enjoy putting on events for people. I have done a number of events in the past, but never a cinema.”

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.onboardcinema.co.uk