Watch as Aylesbury panto stars and community groups strut their stuff in video

The promotional video for this year's Aylesbury Waterside Theatre pantomime 'Peter Pan' has been released today (Wednesday).

The video is entitled 'This is Smee' which is the official song of this year's Aylesbury panto 'Peter Pan.'

The video stars La Voix and young soloist Isabella Dunstall and features appearances from other members of the cast plus members of a whole host of community organisations and groups from across Aylesbury Vale, who are all listed in the credits at the end of the video.

The words to This is Smee are a parody of the song This is Me from the musical The Greatest Showman.

A theatre spokesman explained the concept behind the video saying: "We wanted to get the community involved in a project that would allow them to join forces with us to raise awareness of their own business, charity and community group, whilst having a lot of fun getting to meet our panto cast and being part of something special!

"The response within the first hour of the track being released was incredible, we’re keen to get #ThisIsSmee trending and we are genuinely grateful to everyone who took part and went outside of their comfort zones to learn a dance routine and enter into the spirit of panto.

A still from the video showing members of community groups inside the theatre dancing along to a performance of the panto song This is Smee

"It’s a video that hopefully will make an impression on lots of people and will highlight the power of the people and community spirit."

The video took more than 30 hours to film at both the Waterside and on location at Go Ape and the Queens Park Arts Centre.

A spokesman said: "It then took several hours to edit as the music was edited and mastered after the music had been composed and the lyrics written.

"La Voix had to learn the song from scratch while on a cruise as the deadline between recording and launching was only eight weeks."

The soloist Isabella Dunstall, who appears throughout the video, has appeared in two of the Waterside's Stage Experiences, which have run in collaboration with Vivo D'Arte.

Performances of Peter Pan run at the Waterside from December 7 to 31 and tickets are on sale now with general prices ranging from £11.75 to £30.

For more details visit www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/aylesbury-waterside-theatre