Warning to drivers after two cars crash in Thame

Drivers have been warned to take care on rural roads after two cars collided on Chinnor Road in Thame.

The collision on Wednesday, April 11 just before 6.30pm left three people with minor injuries - but the fire service has said it could have been more serious.

Two fire crews from Thame were called to the scene on the B4445 Chinnor Road where the two cars had a “considerable impact”, and the road was closed.

The driver and passenger of one car managed to get out of the vehicle suffering only minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was assisted from their vehicle by a passing motorist and suffered an injury to their leg.

Medically trained firefighters provided first aid to all 3 casualties until the arrival of South Central Ambulance Service. Fire Fighters made the vehicles safe and liaised with Thames Valley Police to close the road. The driver with the leg injury was taken to hospital by South Central Ambulance Service. The driver and passenger of the other car were discharged at the scene.

Further investigation into the cause of the collision being carried out by Thames Valley Police

Incident Commander Crew Manager Kevin Morgan said: “This was a considerable impact to both vehicles and fortunately on this occasion the drivers and passengers only suffered minor injuries.

“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users to wear their seatbelts and to take extra care whilst driving on rural roads.

“This incident had the potential to be life-threatening and life-changing. Oxfordshire has one of the largest ‘rural’ road networks in S.E.England. Almost 60% of road deaths in Oxfordshire occur on a rural roads.”

Visit www.365alive.co.uk for Community and Road Safety advice.

If you have a Community or Road Safety question please call the free phone helpline on 08000 325 999 or email: community.safety@oxfordshire.gov.uk