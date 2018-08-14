Vintage tea boosts funds for Thame Branch of the Royal British Legion

A vintage tea afternoon has raised a total of £974 for the Thame Branch of the Royal British Legion.

Just over 70 people sat down to a delightful afternoon tea served on fine china, held at St Mary’s Church, Thame.

World War One uniforms on display

Entertainment was provided by the Thame Players who performed a medley from their up and coming performance of ‘Oh what a lovely war’. Guests could also view World War One uniforms that were on display.

The Thame Branch of the Royal British Legion are very grateful for the support of Jude Brown, St Mary’s Church, Thame Town Council, Scouts, Rumseys Chocolatier and the independent High Street shops that gave so generously to the raffle which raised £241.50 - without their help the event would not have happened.

If anyone would like to join the Thame Branch of the Royal British Legion or find out more information, contact the chairman on 01844 212457 or 07964 110246.