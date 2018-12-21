Vehicle road run around Thame raises over £10k for air ambulance

A charity road run held around Thame has raised just over £10,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

A total of 236 tractors, lorries, vans, cars and other vehicles started the AgriSocial tour from Thame Showground and taking a country route via Chinnor, on Sunday, December 16.

AgriSocial road run. Picture: Charlie Redvers Photography

Organiser Jesse Smith said: “I would like to say a big thank you to everyone for coming and supporting the event and everyone who donated prizes.

“We had a target for this year of £10,000 and 150 vehicles and the final numbers are £10,007.58 with a total 236 vehicles.

“I can’t be more proud of how well the event went and thank you all again for your support and we look forward to our 3rd annual road run next year.”