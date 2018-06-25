TV presenter becomes education ambassador for animal charity with centre in Lewknor

Chris Packham
TV presenter and wildlife expert Chris Packham has joined forces with pet charity Blue Cross, which has a rehoming centre in Lewknor. as their education ambassador.

He is encouraging teachers and youth leaders to sign up to free classroom talks to create a future of compassionate pet owners.

Blue Cross is hoping to hear from any schools or community groups who would be interested in the education team visiting for a talk and presenting them the Chris Packham videos.

The videos focus on teaching children in key stages 1 and 2 the five welfare needs which includes aspects like suitable diet and environment, enrichment and companionship.

Chris said: “It is very important to me to be part of encouraging current and future pet owners to learn more about the needs of the animals that share our lives. I feel strongly that being able to engage children in the classroom can have a huge impact for the future and how they will safeguard and protect pets and other species. I was glad to be able to record these films for Blue Cross and hope our messages can help more pets through education.”

To book a free school talk, teachers can visit this link or contact education@bluecross.org.uk