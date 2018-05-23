TV comic brings his solo show to Thame

A comedy night in Thame will welcome well-known stand-up Phil Wang to the stage.

Phil will be appearing at the Players Theatre, Thame, on Friday, June 8, at 7.45pm.

As well as being extremely popular on the UK and international comedy circuit, Phil has also been seen on many top BBC and Channel 4 comedy shows including Live at The Apollo, Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You?, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Room 101.

After a sell-out Edinburgh run and a hugely successful tours of the UK, Australia and New Zealand, Phil is coming to Thame Players with his acclaimed solo show Kinabalu. Thame will be the venue where his last ever performance of Kinabalu can be seen.

The Guardian gave the show 4 stars and described Wang as “Stand-up dreamland.”

The Telegraph said it was “intoxicating stuff” and The Times thought that Wang was “hugely entertainingly ... a unique and properly funny stand-up comic.”

A spokesman said: “It promises to be a fantastic night with the chance to see one of the UK’s top young comedians at our local theatre.

“The gig is sure to be popular and is selling fast so comedy fans should get their tickets soon.”

MC for the evening will be Joe Ross Williams.

Tickets are priced at £12, or £10 if 4 or more tickets booked, and are available from Spear Travels, 01844 217228 or at www.thameplayers.co.uk