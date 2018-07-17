Try your hand at lacemaking during free exhibition in Thame

The history of the beautiful craft of lacemaking can be discovered at an exhibition opening in Thame.

Lace Beauty from Bobbins and Thread is presented by the Isis Lacemakers and visitors will be able to try their hand at making some lace.

Members of Isis will be giving demonstrations during the exhibiton which opens at Thame Museum on Saturday, July 28 and runs until August 8.

The exhibition is being held during the school holidays to enable children to visit and find out about this craft which was once important in this area of Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The exhibition is free and the museum is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm and Sunday, noon to 4pm. www.thamemuseum.org

Isis Lacemakers was formed in 1983, to meet and make lace together. Visit www.isislacemakers.org.uk