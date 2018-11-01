True war story from Thame staged for Armistice centenary

A stage production is being presented to tell the stories of a group of men from Thame who went to fight in World War 1.

Ten Tommies From Thame was inspired by a Gazette article of August 1914, which reported how 10 men from the town who had taken themselves off to Cowley Barracks to sign on for active service.

Their stories will be told at The Players Theatre, on Friday, November 9 and Saturday, November 10, at 7.45pm.

Inspired by research from the Thame Remembers project and entirely conceived, written and performed by members of the community, this production will mark the centenary of the WW1 Armistice by telling their story.

It will follow them from their civilian occupations in the quiet market town, on to their training with the Oxford & Bucks Light Infantry, and through their WW1 exploits on the Western Front, to an emotional homecoming for those who made it back to Thame.

Ticket details at www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, Thame, call 01844 217228.