The powerful and dramatic works of Mozart and Vivaldi were celebrated with a triumphant performance by Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus in Thame.

The evening on Saturday, March 16, began with Mozart’s enigmatic Requiem followed by Vivaldi’s Gloria, one of sacred music’s most uplifting and popular works, for an audience of more than 300 people.

Audience members were full of praise for the choir’s strong and confident delivery of the pieces.

The 120-strong choir, led by musical director Jeff Stewart, was accompanied by members of Ealing Symphony Orchestra alongside freelance musicians and students from The Royal College of Music.

The magnificent soloists included tenor Adrian Thompson who is the choir’s president. He was joined by soprano Claire Doran, mezzo soprano Hannah Pedley and baritone Simon Thorpe.

Jeff said: “The choir is beginning to look and sound like a really top ensemble. They sang with huge energy and drama.”

There will be a distinct change of tone for the choir’s summer concert when they will perform Gilbert and Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance on Saturday, June 22. Details on the website at lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk