Tributes paid to Towersey Festival patron Roy Bailey, who has died aged 83

Tributes have been paid to Towersey Festival patron Roy Bailey who has died, aged 83.

Roy, who was instrumental in the founding of Towersey Festival, and a giant of the British folk scene, died on Tuesday, November 20, in Sheffield.

Joe Heap, Towersey Festival director, said: “It’s with great sadness we hear of the passing of our Festival Patron and friend Roy Bailey.

“Roy has been a part of Towersey Festival since our very first event, and even before. He was there, back in 1965 at the very meeting where the festival was conceived, and he’s been performing at the festival almost every year since.

“Always playing to capacity crowds, his regular Monday afternoon concerts were an utter joy - warm, funny, poignant, and well-observed.

“We’ll miss him greatly, and we know many Towersey-goers will do too. Our thoughts are with his family.”

His family said: “Many of you will know that Roy has struggled with heart failure for over 30 years. Sadly today his condition finally claimed him. His last few days were peaceful and filled with love, family and friends whilst being cared for by the amazing folk at St Luke’s hospice in Sheffield.”

Roy’s last album was Live At Towersey Festival 2015, recorded at the festival and released in 2016.