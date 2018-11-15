Traditional tale of Beauty and the Beast is this year’s panto in Thame

Tickets are on sale for the panto Beauty and the Beast, presented by Thame Players this festive season.

The show, by Ben Crocker, can be seen on December 7-9 and December 12-16.

Ben Crocker comes from a theatrical family and is the son of actor and pantomime script writer, John Crocker.

He saw his first pantomime at the age of three and has been hooked ever since.

During the last 25 years Ben has directed over 70 professional productions, including 20 pantomimes. Ten years ago, he started writing the scripts which contain all his knowledge, expertise and love of the art form.

They are very funny, fast moving and true to the original story. They are possibly the best scripts in the world. Oh, yes they are!

Beauty and the Beast is extremely funny, full of action and great fun to perform. Seeing Beauty with her Prince, Malabelle the wicked witch turns him into a Beast and so the tale begins.

With many hurdles to overcome Beauty is finally reunited with her Prince and all is right with the world.

A pantomime for all the family to enjoy at Christmas. Classic characters such as the Dame, the Principal Boy and a female blacksmith this is a traditional pantomime with a modern twist.

It will be staged at The Players Theatre, Nelson Street, Thame.

Tickets are £10 with £9 concessions from Spear Travels on 01844 217228 or online at www.thameplayers.co.uk