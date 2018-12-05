Tots take their poorly toys to hospital in Thame for Children in Need fundraiser

Warm-hearted tots took their poorly toys to a Toy Hospital in Thame to help raise money for BBC’s Children in Need.

Musical Mayhem, which runs drop-in live music classes at the town’s Tennis and Bowls Club in Chiltern Grove every Monday, diagnosed dolls and bandaged bears at the event.

Babies and toddlers aged 0-4 joined the live music sing-along featuring songs about bumped heads, spots and poorly toys as well as puppets, props and percussion games.

All donations for tea and cake after the music went to BBC Children in Need.

Musical Mayhem is an award-winning toddler music group with classes in Thame, Chinnor, Haddenham, Princes Risborough, Great Missenden and High Wycombe.

Musician and mum-of-three Monica Nelson, who runs Musical Mayhem, said: “Almost 40 babies and toddlers came along to our musical Toy Hospital in Thame. We had great fun playing doctors and nurses and treating lots of toys with bandages and pretend medicine. Thanks to everyone who came along and donated to this deserving cause.”

she added: “Our sessions are designed to give young children and their families an entertaining and educational feel-good musical experience. We know that singing together is good for everyone’s health so it’s not just the toys that will benefit.”

Sessions start at 9.45am and 11am. The cost is £5 per family and there is no need to book – just turn up. For more information visit musicalmayhemuk.com