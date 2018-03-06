Tots have fun on the racetrack at day nursery in Thame

Tots have taken to the racetrack at a nursery school in Thame - and loving every minute!

The fun track in the garden at Lord Williams’s School day nursery has been kept busy with tots having great fun on their mini bikes - even a wheelbarrow has done the laps.

Lord Williams's School day nursery

A nursery spokeswoman said: “Due to the generosity of our wonderful families supporting varying events throughout the year, combined with the unexpected generous grant from Thame Town Council and Asda’s green token giving scheme, we have at last been able to install an amazing resource for our children, a track in the garden. We can barely keep them in now!

“It hasn’t stopped there - we have been up-cycling, created mud kitchens from old crates and turned an old gazebo into a sensory tunnel and free standing hut that’s specifically used for adult led activities.

“A big shout out to our parent volunteers who sit on our fundraising group and to Marcus Wodzynski who co-ordinated the trades people who carried out the work.”

The day nursery is based at Lord Williams’s Upper School and provides care for children aged from 6 weeks to 5 years. It is open 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday, term time plus half terms, offering a summer club for the first four weeks of the summer holiday.

Visit https://www.lwsdaynursery.co.uk