Top artists on way to Thame as town prepares for cultural festival

It’s time to get your creative juices flowing as leading artists arrive in town during the big cultural feast this autumn.

The Thame Art Crawl is back and runs alongside the town’s Arts and Literature Festival, from Thursday, October 18 until Sunday, October 21, at a number of venues.

The Conversation, a watercolour by George Boyter

Festival-goers will have the chance to stroll around Thame between events, to explore 12 different venues hosting pop-up arts exhibitions using a guide map.

This year the event features the work of British sculptor and printmaker Jeremy James, who ranks as one of the foremost ceramic sculptors of his generation.

Boasting a 1st class honours degree in fine art, and a masters degree in ceramics, Jeremy works mainly with clay, exploring his subject matter with a freedom that gives his work an extra edge, straddling the great divide between crafts and fine art.

Jeremy will be holding talks and demonstrations in the Augustus John Room at The Spread Eagle Hotel on Saturday, October 20, at 11.30am and 3pm, with an open exhibition.

More than 20 other artists will exhibit across 12 venues around the town centre.

A spokeswoman for the art event said: “Between them these talented artists bring to Thame a remarkable collection including paintings, pottery, photography, fused glass, sculptures and more. Alongside this there are demonstrations and events throughout the weekend giving residents and visitors the opportunity to get the creative juices flowing and participate.

“Pablo Picasso said ‘The purpose of art is washing the dust of daily life off our souls’, and who are we to argue? So pick up a Thame Art Crawl map from participating venues or the Town Hall, and enjoy a weekend of soul-cleansing culture on your doorstep.”

More information at www.thameartcrawl.com or follow on Facebook or Instagram at thameartcrawl