Time to Talk Thame - Thursday is a day dedicated to raising awareness of mental health

Mental health issues will be under the spotlight at an event in Thame this week.

Thursday, February 7 is National Time to Talk Today – a day dedicated to raising awareness of mental health in our communities.

Thame is holding its own event at the Town Hall on February 7 at 730pm. The event, run by Time for Change Champion Jonathan Butler is free and open to all.

The evening consists of a short talk about the initiative, a personal story from Jonathan and tea and cakes for people to talk over or play some informal, educational games.

Jonathan said: “Mental Health issues will affect 1 in 4 of us during our lifetime and is an increasing problem for young people in our communities. Despite this there is still a great deal of stigma associated with mental health challenges. This stigma prevents many people who need help and support from opening about the challenges facing them. This leads to many suffering in silence and making the problem even worse. Time to Talk, an initiative by Mind and the Department of Health seeks to encourage us all to have conversations about this critical subject that affects communities like ours.

“The event promises to be informative and fun. For those with issues it is an opportunity to talk to others who have had similar experiences. For those of us not directly affected it will help equip you to understand and support those friends, relatives or colleagues who may be suffering in silence.”

There is no need to book but if you would like to know more or get involved with Time to Talk in any way Jonathan can be contacted at jonathan.butler@myfitmind.co.uk