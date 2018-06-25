Three Peaks conquered by hardy team from law firm in Thame

A team of staff from a law firm have raised thousands after taking on the Three peaks Challenge.

The team from Lightfoots Solicitors, based in High Street, had successfully hit their target of £3,000 for the British Heart Foundation before the first mountain steps were taken and with more offline donations to add, the total raised is now more than £5,000.

Lightfoots Three Peaks team

The challenge, on June 16 and 17, included climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in England and finished off atop Snowdon in Wales, with the aim of completing the feat within 24 Hours. Of the 16 team members, eight reached the summit of each mountain and four managed to do this within the magical 24-hour target time.

Joe Middleton, partner at Lightfoots who took part in the challenge, said: “To complete all three climbs in 24 hours meant we were on a very tight and ambitious timeframe so not everybody was able to make it to the summit of all three. Regardless of that, I can hand on heart say that whatever height or distance any team member reached, they did so giving their all.”

The two daytime climbs were both done in less than ideal conditions with rainfall on Ben Nevis reaching near ‘biblical’ proportions. Scafall Pike was climbed in dry conditions but it has by far the steepest gradient and unforgiving terrain - all this at 1am using head torches! Snowdon is an ‘easier’ ascent. However after 3 hours sleep and two previous gruelling climbs, the team say it did not feel that way!

Ian Norman said: “When we started out on Ben Nevis we were told we had 15 minutes to conquer “heart attack hill” as it (aptly for our charity) is known, otherwise we would not hit the 24-hour target! After that section I doubted I would scale all 3 mountains let alone in under 24 hrs but with immense team spirit, grit and determination we hauled ourselves up one mountain after another and I crossed the finish line in 23 hrs 48 mins. Amazing!”

Despite the pain, the team are already planning future challenges to raise money for good causes.

Jodie Pike, who organised the challenge said: ‘It really was a fantastic but brutal weekend and I’m already thinking about the next challenge.” To support the team, visit the fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lightfootsteam