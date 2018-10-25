Thousands enjoy a feast of arts and literture at Thame’s festival weekend

More than 3,000 people enjoyed creative delights of the Thame Arts and Literature Festival, with 40 sellout events over the weekend.

Another wonderful TAL Festival finished on Sunday, after fourty sell-out events throughout the weekend.

Former Irish president Mary Robinson flew in specially to speak about her book Climate Justice.

The human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson amused and shocked an audience by the revelations in his memoir and the ever wonderful Lucy Worsley packed the Spread Eagle hotel with her tales of Henry VIII’s daughter.

A spokeswoman for the festival said: “The sun shone on over 3,000 festival-goers who were entertained, inspired and amused by amazing speakers, musicians, and artists.

“No one will easily forget John Crace, the Guardian political sketch-writer sashaying into his talk on I-Maybot to Abba’s Dancing Queen. “All in all, it was a fantastic success and Thame has many more books to read throughout the dark nights of winter.”