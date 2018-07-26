This dream farmhouse could bring you some good fortune!

If your dream is to own a property bursting with period details and charm, then Rectory Farm could be for you.

At the end of a no-through road next to the village church, this historic Grade II listed farmhouse in Pulloxhill in Bedfordshire, sits in almost four acres of partly walled grounds with landscaped gardens, fields, outbuildings, a greenhouse, orchard and pond.

With origins in the 16th and 17th centuries, ancient symbols known as witches’ marks are still visible on some timbers and were carved possibly in medieval times when the practise was thought to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune.

Further evidence of this fascinating heritage is an exposed panel of the kitchen wall which reveals the wattle and daub construction, the oldest known method of building walls in medieval Europe. Inglenook fireplaces, quarry tiled floors and sand blasted and exposed beams and timbers combine to make this an exceptional property.

Inside, everywhere is light and bright thanks to virtually every room being dual aspect, many with garden views over to the Chilterns countryside beyond. As befits an authentic farmhouse, there is a traditional farmhouse kitchen perfect for family dining, a pantry and boot room.

A unique feature is the galleried landing area, arranged on two levels and with timbers dating from 1568. Off this landing area on the first floor are four of the six bedrooms, including one currently used as a snooker room.

Two further bedrooms are found on the second floor.

Outside, a driveway has parking for twelve cars and branches one way to the garden machinery store/workshop and in the other to the garage block which has pre-application planning approval and is prime for residential conversion.

The grounds include a field which is available by separate negotiation.

Rectory Farm enjoys a rural setting in the village of Pulloxhill which has a school and the renowned Cross Keys pub. For shopping, the thriving market town of Bedford is 12 miles away with the smaller town of Flitwick just two miles away where a mainline station offers a whistle-stop, 39-minute train service to London St Pancras.

The property is available for oieo £1.35 million through Michael Graham Bedford Office, 01234 220000.

Visit michaelgraham.co.uk/property/rps_mig-BED160017 for more.