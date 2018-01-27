They will all be stars! More than 250 youngsters to perform at singing and dancing extravaganza in Aylesbury

Final preparations are being made ahead of a one-off show at Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre featuring singing, dancing and dramatic performances from more than 250 local children.

The performers, who will be aged between four and 17 are all members of Allstars Academy, a part-time performing arts school with bases in both Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

The school is staging a one-off show called Allstars Together, to showcase the talents of its students.

The students will perform an array of drama, singing, musical theatre, gymnastics, and dance styles including tap, ballet, modern, contemporary and street at the show on Sunday February 4.

Currently the school, set up by West End theatre star Amanda Constantinou and pop singer Natalie Powers, has 350 pupils on its roll at its bases in Longwick near Princes Risborough and Cow Roast near Tring.

Proceeds from sales of the show programme will go to The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted.

Amanda, who has starred in numerous West End productions including Starlight Express, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for our students to perform in this wonderful professional theatre and we know they will rise to the occasion.

“For some of the children it will be the first time they have performed on stage.

“Our students and teachers have worked so hard to put on an outstanding show and we are incredibly proud of all of them.

“The show is perfect for a family audience as there is something for everyone.”

Natalie has performed extensively in the West End and is lead singer of pop band Scooch, which represented the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007.

She said: “At Allstars we get to know all our students and follow their progress carefully so we can nurture their talents and build their confidence.

“Performing in front of an audience is such a valuable part of their training and we can’t wait to show off their talents at this amazing venue.”

There are still some tickets left for the performances at 3pm and 6.30pm with prices starting from £20.15.

To book, call 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com