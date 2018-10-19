The Sound of Music is staged at school in Thame over holiday week.

A cast of more than 50 will be performing in The Sound of Music which can be seen in Thame during the half term holiday.

Inter Church Productions present an amateur production of the classic musical by arrangement with R&H Theatricals Europe.

The shows are at Lord Williams’s Upper School, running from Tuesday, October 23 until Saturday, October 27.

Performances are Tuesday-Friday at 7.30pm and Saturday 2pm and 7.30pm.

The show features music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and has a team of almost 40 backstage.

Tickets are £14 and £12 for concessions.

For more information visit www.interchurchproductions.com

Booking lines are open at www.thelittleboxoffice/icp