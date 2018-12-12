The boss becomes a drag queen for the day at Thame fundraiser

A month of fundraising at Zen Hair Design in Thame has raised a whopping £1,700 for the Pancreatic Cancer charity.

Michelle Kitchen, from Zen, worked tirelessly throughout November organising quiz nights, raffles and much more to help raise money for the charity.

Staff at Zen Hair Design also held cake sales to raise more money.

The boss Karl had a makeover and transformed into a drag queen for the day when the raffle was held.

Zen Hair Design thank all who supported the fundraiser, which included many shops and businesses around Thame.