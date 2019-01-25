Thames Valley Police officer sacked for writing fake victim statement in assault case

A Thames Valley Police officer has been sacked after she was found guilty of writing a fake witness statement as part of an assault case she was investigating.

PC Danielle Willis was dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing held at Thames Valley Police’s Headquarters.

PC Willis, who was based at Reading, Berkshire, was found guilty of breaching the standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity.

Between 29 May and 12 July 2016 while PC Willis was investigating an assault a witness statement was either lost, destroyed or disposed of and a new statement was typed by PC Willis in the victim’s name.

It was subsequently signed with a signature which was not the victim’s.

Deputy chief constable for Thames Valley Police John Campbell said: “PC Willis’s actions fell well below the standard expected of our officers.

"She typed a statement in the victim’s name and signed this document.

“For the public to have confidence in the police it is vital officers uphold the professional standards expected of them.

“As she did not do this, she has been dismissed from the force without notice.”