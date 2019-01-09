Thames Valley Police issue drone safety advice in wake of airport disruptions

TVP have issued a handy video outlining the do's and don'ts of using your drone in the wake of the carnage they have caused at Gatwick and Heathrow recently.

In the video they say:

- keep your drone in sight at all times and stay below 400 feet

- Never fly within 50 meters of a person, vehicle or building not under your control

- Ensure any images you obtain using the drone do not break privacy laws

-Never fly a drone near to an airport or close to an aircraft, endangering aircraft is a criminal offence

Do you know the law around Drone usage?

You can download the 'drone code': http://dronesafe.uk/drone-code/

Metropolitan police commander Stuart Cundy said in the wake of the Heathrow plane distruptions:

“I want to be clear that the illegal operation of drones at an airfield is extremely dangerous. Under the Aviation Security Act it is an offence to endanger the safety of an aircraft. Anyone found guilty of this offence could face a life sentence.

“We are deploying significant resources – both in terms of officers and equipment – to monitor the airspace around Heathrow and to quickly detect and disrupt any illegal drone activity; some of which are as a result of learning from the incidents at Gatwick.”

Earlier this week, central Government announced extra powers will be given to police to combat drones near airports, allowing them power to land, seize and search them.

The Home Office was due to begin testing and evaluating the use of counter-drone technology at airports and prisons, specifically the Israeli-developed Drone Dome system, which can detect and jam communications between a drone and its operator.