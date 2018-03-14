Thames Valley Police announces return of Custodian helmet

The Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Anthony Stansfeld, has announced today (Wednesday) that the force will be bringing back Custodian Helmets.

The helmets have not been part of the force’s official uniform since 2009 when male uniformed officers were provided with uniform caps instead.

The roll-out of the new helmets will start over the next few months for male officers while female officers will continue to wear their uniform bowler hats.

Police and Crime Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld said: “I have felt very strongly for a number of years that officers patrolling the streets of Thames Valley need to be more visible.

“I believe that wearing the custodian helmet not only increases visibility but also makes them more approachable and provides greater reassurance to the public.

“The custodian helmet is an iconic symbol of British policing, still used by a number of metropolitan police forces, and I am delighted that they will be returning to the streets of Thames Valley.”

Francis Habgood, Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police added: “We have carried out a limited trial on the use of custodian helmets in Reading and the feedback from both officers and the public has been resoundingly in favour of bringing them back.

“This is something that the Police and Crime Commissioner has been very supportive of and I can confirm that I have approved the initial order for new helmets.”

Among the feedback received during the Reading trial was that the new helmets looked smarter, made officers look more professional and increased officers visibility on the streets.