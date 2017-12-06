Thames Belles WI festive fair helps Red Kite centre

The Thame Belles WI’s annual craft and gift fair returns to Thame Town Hall on Saturday, December 9, from 10am until 4pm.

Funds raised will be used to buy sensory equipment for children with identified needs at Thame’s Red Kite Family Centre.

There will be a wide range of crafts and gifts from local sellers including jewellery, beauty products, wooden gifts, silk scarves, toys, hand-poured candles and greetings cards. Stallholders include award-winning home fragrances and candles from House of Bluebelle, wonderful cuddly décor by Super Furry Fauxidermy and stunning local photographs from Thame Print Company.

The WI will be running a café serving tea, coffee and homemade cakes. Proceeds from the café and a raffle, featuring prizes from each of the stalls, will all go the Red Kite Family Centre.

Jane Hornby, president of Thame Belles WI, said: “The Thame Belles are very proud to support the Red Kite Family Centre, which provides a much needed service for young children and their parents in the town. Our craft and gift fair is a fabulous event and we welcome people to buy some lovely Christmas presents, enjoy a hot cuppa and slice of cake in the café – and at the same time make a real difference to a local children’s charity.”

The Thame Belles WI was founded in 2015 and is a diverse group of over 90 women of all ages and backgrounds. Meetings celebrate modern women and have an emphasis on gaining new skills, making new friends and promoting good causes. The Thame Belles meet on the third Thursday of each month at Thame Town Hall – guests are welcome at the next meeting featuring Chrimbo Bingo at 8pm on December 21.