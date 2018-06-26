Thame Town Music Festival opens with world class performers for evening of classical treats

World class performers will open the popular Thame Town Music Festival in style as the event arrives for the second year.

The festival organisers are proud to announce a very special evening of classical music on Friday, July 13 in St Mary’s Church, as part of this year’s musical celebration, which runs until Sunday, July 15.

Ann Mackay

The audience will be treated to a musical programme that journeys from Bach to Broadway via Chopin, Rachmaninov, Mozart, Puccini to Gershwin, Cole Porter and more.

Johnnie Littler, director of the Thame Town Music Festival, said: “We are delighted to have secured the internationally renowned soprano Anne Mackay and world class pianist Jack Gibbons, who is flying in from the US to play. This is the highest level of classical musical talent and a brilliant way to start this year’s music festival.”

Ann Mackay, who trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, has appeared with the Royal Philharmonic, London Symphony, BBC Symphony and the BBC Concert Orchestra, among a host of others.

Humphrey Burton, former head of music and arts at the BBC, said of Jack Gibbons: “Jack Gibbons is a unique phenomenon in the musical world of today. Thanks to his virtuosic skills, Gibbons can hold an audience in thrall. His concert-giving style is equally attractive: before his performances he talks unassumingly but with great authority from the platform, drawing the listeners into a special relationship.”

The concert is a new addition to the successful festival which this year features Dr Feelgood, Van Susans, Memphis Rattlesnakes, Luke Conconnan, The Ponderosa, and much more. The main stage in the High Street will be supported by venues around the town.

Admission to the festival is free and tickets for the concert, convention and song-writers’ competition final are available at the Town Hall, Thame Barns Centre, Vintage and Modern Guitars and The Book House or online at http://www.wegottickets.com

Thame Town Music Festival CIC is a Community Interest Company run not for profit by unpaid volunteers.

The festival organisers have announced that due to new sponsorship both the TTMF18 Convention and Songwriters Competition are free entry.

Anyone interested in music and how it works can attend the Songwriter’s Competition Final on Friday, July 13, and any of the TTMF Convention sessions on Saturday, July 14.

More details and the full programme can be found at http://www.thametownmusicfestival.org/

>> More details about the Songwriters Competition on page 5.