Thame Town Council agrees three-year deal for running of fairs

A new agreement has been made for the running of Thame Fair and Thame Charter Fair for the next three years.

A spokeswoman for Thame Town Council said: “The London and Home Counties Section of The Showmen’s Guild and Thame Town Council have great pleasure in announcing the signing of a new three-year agreement to run Thame Fair and Thame Charter Fair. The agreement covers 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“The Guild have thanked Thame Town Council for being understanding, accommodating and constructive through the various meetings to negotiate the agreement.

“The town council is pleased to build on the previous close working partnership to ensure the continuity of a town tradition for the community to enjoy.”

Both parties are looking forward to the Town Fair opening for business and festivities on September 20-22 this year.

The October Charter Fair will return on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13.