Thame swimmers make it to national championships

Two swimmers from Thame have competed well at national competitions.

Thame Swimming Club members Marcus Birmingham and Lucy Block have been praised for their achievements.

Marcus Birmingham

Marcus recently competed at the 2018 Irish Nationals in Dublin, qualifying for the second successive year and putting in a great performance and making the club very proud at what he achieved.

Marcus had qualified for four events, the 100m and 200m butterfly, and the 200m and 400m individual medley.

Marcus improved on a couple of his entry times and managed to finish a very impressive 12th in the 400 individual medley and 10th place in the 200m butterfly, narrowly missing out on the final.

Lucy Block is the first Thame Swimming Club member to qualify for the English Nationals which took place in Sheffield during the first week of August.

Lucy had qualified for three events the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

Ian Blyth, head coach, said: “Just to get to the Nationals is a great achievement as only 20 swimmers per event in England can swim in these championships.

“Lucy pushed herself to even higher levels by making the finals for all three events, going on to finish 5th in the 50m event, 4th in the 100m and 7th in the 200m.

“All of these swims were personal best times and this being Lucy’s first big event nationally, she did herself, Thame town and swimming club proud.”

Ian added: “This is a fabulous achievement and shows Thame Swimming Club can produce swimmers at the top level. Well done Marcus and Lucy.”