Thame swimmers make history at county championships

Thame Swimming Club entered the Oxford North Bucks County Championships County Championships this year with the highest number of accepted entries by individual swimmers in the club’s history.

There were 24 swimmers qualifying for various events taking place during January and February.

Equalling their highest placing (10th) with a points total of 188, the club once again surpasses expectation of a small club competing against much larger clubs including the Cities of Milton Keynes and Oxford.

With many swimmers achieving new personal best times it was an incredible championships and a fantastic accolade for the swimmers and coaches.

With too many amazing achievements to do them all justice, the following swimmers managed to finish in the top 3 positions for their events.

George Pearson in the 13 year age group won Gold in the 200 butterfly and 400 freestyle where he finished a massive 6 seconds ahead of his closest rival. He also picked up a Silver medal in the 200 freestyle.

Jack Allman, also in the 13 year age group, narrowly missed out on the Gold medal in the 50m butterfly taking Silver, followed by Bronze in the 100 butterfly and 50 backstroke.

Emily Evans swam the punishing 200 butterfly, coming 3rd to receive a Bronze medal in the 14 year age group.

Lucy Block reached the finals in several events for the 15 year age group, her time also qualifying her for the open final in the 200m backstroke event. Lucy finished with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze medals in her age group and a very impressive 6th place in the open age group for the 200m backstroke. This resulted in her finishing 3rd in the Junior County Championship and a place on the podium – a first for the club.

Jo Hewett, competing in the multi-disability category, amassed an impressive 3 Gold medals in the, 400m, 200m freestyle and 100 backstroke, followed by a 1 Silver medal in the 50m freestyle.